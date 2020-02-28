Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (ADVM, ALLK, CAR.UN, CDE, CRR.UN, EVSI, HL, RP, SRU.UN, TD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 28th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$56.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$16.25.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$33.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$33.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$79.00.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

