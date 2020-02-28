Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ: GWPH) recently:

2/27/2020 – GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $203.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $233.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $100.48. 241,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,995. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $95.71 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -218.43 and a beta of 2.19.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,650 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

