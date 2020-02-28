Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trifast (TRI)

Trifast (LON: TRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2020 – Trifast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/18/2020 – Trifast had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

2/14/2020 – Trifast was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Trifast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 270 ($3.55).

1/8/2020 – Trifast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the stock.

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. Trifast plc has a 12-month low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

