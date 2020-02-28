Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.54. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

