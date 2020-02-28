Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISBC. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

