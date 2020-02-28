Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,628% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,652 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 888,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 775.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 667,637 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,497,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,424,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

