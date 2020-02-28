Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,491 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,614% compared to the average daily volume of 87 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSTG. ValuEngine downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NSTG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 731,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,744. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.11.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $48,857.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,552. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,917,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,963 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,904,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,190 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 163,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 555,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

