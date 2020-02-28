Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,144 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,404% compared to the average daily volume of 445 put options.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,482,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,252,525. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 269,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 84.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

