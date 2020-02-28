Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 863 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,560% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 97.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.