InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) COO E Lee Bendekgey Sells 119,789 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVTA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,281,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,319. InVitae Corp has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 59.80% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InVitae by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after buying an additional 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,454 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 736,287 shares in the last quarter.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

