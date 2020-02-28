IONChain (IONC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $183,147.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IONChain has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.02484974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00217970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

