IOST Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. IOST has a market cap of $62.97 million and $40.85 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, DragonEX, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00515552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.33 or 0.06752117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00065971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030479 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005531 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bithumb, CoinZest, BigONE, Coineal, Vebitcoin, ABCC, DDEX, GOPAX, Livecoin, BitMart, Koinex, Bitrue, HitBTC, IDAX, WazirX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Ethfinex, BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Bitkub, Upbit, DragonEX, DigiFinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

