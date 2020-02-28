IoT Chain Market Cap Reaches $10.52 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Bithumb and Kucoin. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.