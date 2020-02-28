IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Tops $22.22 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Binance and Bilaxy. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $22.22 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00520265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.37 or 0.06712694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00066705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005479 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011656 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Bgogo, Gate.io and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

