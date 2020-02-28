iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned 0.32% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DJP. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 13.7% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

DJP opened at $20.08 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

