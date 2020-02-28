IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

IPSEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised IPSEN S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered IPSEN S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. IPSEN S A/S has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58.

IPSEN S A/S Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

