IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IRIDEX.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.97 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in IRIDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IRIDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in IRIDEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IRIDEX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

