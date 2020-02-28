iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $151.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day moving average of $141.34. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $153.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

