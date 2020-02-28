iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,054 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after buying an additional 527,421 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.