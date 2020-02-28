iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

IEUR opened at $44.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

