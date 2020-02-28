iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $298.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

