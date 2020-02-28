iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 185,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 245,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. 1,326,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

