iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06.

