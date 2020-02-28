iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,464 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 177,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 73,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 55,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $62.99 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07.

