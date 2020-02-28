iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Lifted by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $109.28 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

