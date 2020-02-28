iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Raised by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.2% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 119,009,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,461,367. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

