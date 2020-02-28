iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 369,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 51,354 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 164,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $54.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

