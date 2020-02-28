iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,583 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 86,062.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,199,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 335,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 174,935 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $102.28.

