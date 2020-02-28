iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 310.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.79. 1,523,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.83 and its 200-day moving average is $232.26. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $175.07 and a 52 week high of $269.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

