iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $149.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

