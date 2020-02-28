iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 526,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,556,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

