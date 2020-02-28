iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Noven Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,410,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

