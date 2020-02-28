J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Announces Earnings Results

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The department store operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

NYSE:JCP remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Friday. 8,574,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,071,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.80. J C Penney has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

