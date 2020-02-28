J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.09. 4,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,113. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $196.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

