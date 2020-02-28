J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the grocer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.29% from the company’s current price.

SBRY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.69 ($3.17).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 194.05 ($2.55) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of £201.30 ($264.80). The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 211.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

