Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after acquiring an additional 155,809 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

Shares of JKHY traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.74. 1,174,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $129.22 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.