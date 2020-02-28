Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) Insider Acquires £66,000 in Stock

Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) insider Alexander Paul Blakeley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($86,819.26).

LON JSE opened at GBX 56.96 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.17. Jadestone Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.22).

JSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Friday, November 29th.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

