Jason Industries (JASN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of JASN opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Jason Industries has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

