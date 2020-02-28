Jay D. Johns Sells 2,407 Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $81.85. 402,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,021. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,807,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CL King initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.