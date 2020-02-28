JD Coin Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 118.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. JD Coin has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $26,145.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 108.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001844 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.02465649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00217099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,487,923 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

