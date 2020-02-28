JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 276,500 shares during the quarter. JD.Com comprises 1.5% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of JD.Com worth $27,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,777,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

