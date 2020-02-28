Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hertz Global in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hertz Global’s FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NYSE HTZ opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 18.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 53.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,972,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,526 shares during the period.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

