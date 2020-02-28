Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €175.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €175.00 ($203.49) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €194.00 ($225.58).

ETR VOW3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €148.58 ($172.77). 3,739,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €171.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €166.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

