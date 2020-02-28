Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 80.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 34,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

