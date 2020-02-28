Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $360.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

NOW opened at $320.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.43. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,812,724. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after buying an additional 951,447 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $547,821,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $316,702,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

