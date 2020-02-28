Jeffrey M. Boromisa Sells 3,920 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $2,515,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $10,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

