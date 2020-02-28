Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 1,627 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $130,599.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,030.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of EXACT Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $417,890.10.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.95. 3,243,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,083. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

