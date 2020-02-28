Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Hits $0.0290

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $2,171.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00525807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.53 or 0.06717737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00065642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029635 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

