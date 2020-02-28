John (Andrew) Forrest Purchases 22,112,053 Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider John (Andrew) Forrest acquired 22,112,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.98 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of A$242,856,678.10 ($172,238,778.79).

Shares of FMG traded down A$0.69 ($0.49) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$10.08 ($7.15). The stock had a trading volume of 37,155,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,470,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$9.65. Fortescue Metals Group Limited has a one year low of A$5.94 ($4.21) and a one year high of A$12.87 ($9.13). The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.60. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

