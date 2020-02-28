John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 655,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 30th total of 562,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBSS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $865.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,495,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.